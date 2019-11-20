Probe launched against PPP, PML-N into foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched an investigation against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over allegations of foreign funding, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued by the ECP, whereas representatives of the PPP and the PML-N have been directed to appear before the scrutiny committee of the election commission on November 26.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib filed a petition against the PPP and the PML-N at the ECP.

Rehbar Committee demands ECP for daily hearing of foreign funding case

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties Rehbar Committee members gathered outside the Election Commission of Pakistan demanding a daily hearing of foreign funding case.

The members of the opposition committee presented a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding hearing of the case against the PTI on a daily basis.

The leader of Rehbar Committee Akram Durrani said that the foreign funding inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yet to be completed even after five years.

“Why they are escaping from the inquiry,” Durrani asked.

“The decision of the case will send the PTI to packing,” the JUI-F leader claimed.

“The NAB summons us thrice in a week, why this case is being delayed,” he questioned.

