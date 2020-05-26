Probe into PIA plane crash incident yet to be finalized: Governor Sindh  

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the federal government would bear expense for construction of homes damaged in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident, ARY NEWS reported.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued special directives in this regard,” said the governor as he visited the Civil Hospital Burns Ward to inquire after those injured in the incident.

He said that the process to identify the bodies via DNA testing is continuing and it could take 10 to 15 days since identities of the bodies are being revealed. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed me to facilitate those affected in the incident,” said Imran Ismail.

The governor Sindh further asked people to avoid speculation over the outcome of inquiry into the matter.

“Probe into the matter is not yet concluded and no inquiry report is being issued,” he said while rejecting reports being circulated on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that probe into the plane crash incident is ongoing and on Tuesday, a team of Airbus arrived in Karachi to assist the probe and visited the site of the crash.

A team of 11 French experts landed in Karachi on a special Airbus 338 this morning to assist the investigation of the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

Except two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead. However, no resident of the Model Colony’s Jinnah Garden where the plane crashed was among the victims.

The experts visited the plane crash location and will also get briefing at the PIA Head Office.

Sources privy to the development said that the experts will also visit the runway of the Karachi airport and will see the footage of the cameras installed at the runway.

The team will leave for France tonight with the black box and parts of engine essential for the probe into the crash for further investigation.

