Production order of Saad Rafique issued to attend NA session today

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday issued a production order of detained MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique for him to attend the assembly session today.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader is currently under National Accountability Bureau’s custody in a case related to the Paragon Housing Society scam.

However, the anti-graft watchdog officials would produce the former railway minister in the National Assembly (NA) today.

The opposition in the NA had walked out a couple of times from the lower house of Parliament in a protest against the non-issuance of a production order for the PML-N leader. As a result, the assembly session was adjourned over and over again.

Opposition leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif had also pleaded the Speaker to issue a production order for the detained leader of his party.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique after the Lahore High Court dismissed their bail pleas in the Paragon housing society scam on December 11.

Khawaja Saad Rafique is in NAB’s custody on 10-day physical remand.

