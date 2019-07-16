Production orders for five opposition’s MNAs sought

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties have submitted an application with the secretariat of the National Assembly (NA), seeking production orders for five MNAs hailing from opposition benches, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The application signed by Shehbaz Sharif, Khurram Dastagir, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, and others, pleaded the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to issue production orders for former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Rana Sanaullah and Saad Rafique.

The production orders for Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were also requested.

Earlier on July 2, PM Imran Khan had ordered to bring amendments to the parliamentary procedure of issuing production orders, sources claimed.

The prime minister was observed saying that money launderers and financially corrupt individuals should not be facilitated via production orders, sources revealed.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto demands Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar’s production orders

Earlier, an appeal submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan had challenged the production orders of opposition leaders and politicians arrested over corruption allegations.

The application filed in the SC had challenged the production orders issued by Speakers of the National and Provincial assemblies.

