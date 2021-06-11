Professor gunned down by unidentified assailants in Karachi

KARACHI: A private engineering college’s educator has been gunned down by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle near Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Degree College for Women in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The educator from a private engineering college affiliated with NED Engineering University was murdered by unidentified gunmen when he was returning to his home in his vehicle.

Police said the deceased educator was identified as Professor Zahir Ali.

After getting seriously wounded by the firing, Professor Zahir Ali was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police expressed suspicions that the killers have apparently opened fire over resisting the dacoity.

Earlier in July 2019, a woman had been gunned down near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi for resisting a robbery.

The woman who had been identified as Shazia was shot by robbers for showing resistance during a robbery attempt. The bullet penetrated the car’s roof and hit the woman’s head, said police.

A broken purse hook and a 30 bore bullet shell had been found from the car of a woman which shows that it was a robbery attempt, added police.

She had been shifted to hospital for medical aid where she succumbed to her injuries. The deceased was the wife of NED University’s professor, Ali Raza.

