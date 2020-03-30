Profiteers, hoarders to be dealt with iron hand: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan on Monday warned that profiteers and hoarders will be dealt with an iron hand, ARY News reported.

In a statement, CM Mahmood said that those elements who were trying to take undue benefit from the situation, amid coronavirus outbreak, will be taken to task.

The chief minister maintained that there was no shortage of edible items in the province and added that he was personally monitoring the situation of markets.

Earlier on March 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered a massive crackdown on hoarders and profiteers across Punjab.

Read More: PM Imran orders crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

In a series of tweets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the prime minister directed to expose the elements involved in hoarding amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

She had said that PM Imran had directed the Punjab government to screen the people living in the shelter homes for the coronavirus.

PM Imran also visited quarantine centre in Dera Ghazi Khan and inquired after the health of the people, the special assistant had added.

