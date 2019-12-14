Govt effectively projecting Kashmir issue Internationally: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir committee Syed Fakhar Imam says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed all limits of cruelties on Kashmiris and is violating all resolutions.

He said this while talking to media persons in Multan on Saturday.

Fakhar Imam said PTI government is projecting the Kashmir issue on international forums in an effective way.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said International Media is also endorsing the stand of Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Read More: Prime Minister Imran Khan urges world to end rights abuse in occupied Kashmir

He also expressed concern over deployment of nine hundred thousand troops by India in Occupied Kashmir.

In occupied Kashmir, situation in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continues to remain grim on 132nd consecutive day, today (Saturday).

There is no let-up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 in the territory amid massive deployment of Indian troops.

Read More: Genocide of Muslims a step away in IOK, Assam: Dr Stanton

The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections is still in place and the restoration of some communications restrictions, such as landline phones and postpaid mobile services, could not provide any respite to the people.

The increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who have been already suffering immensely due to strict military siege since 5th August.

Due to continued lockdown, people could not stock essential commodities for the harsh winter an age-old practice as Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only land link of the territory remains closed for most of the season.

Read More: India’s illegal move cannot change Kashmir’s disputed status: Hurriyat Forum

Meanwhile, addressing a party meeting in Jammu, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Irshad has said the illegal and unilateral actions of Indian government will not change the disputed status of Kashmir.

The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has paid glowing tributes to noted mujahid commander, Abdul Khaliq Ganai alias Jamal Afghani, on the eve of his 26th martyrdom anniversary.

The President of Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Suhail Naik, in a statement in Srinagar, demanded restoration of the internet service to hospitals on urgent basis.

Comments

comments