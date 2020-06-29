Promotion of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that promotion of agriculture sector is the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on provision of power tariff relief for agriculture tube-wells, PM Imran said that the country’s progress is linked with the growers’ prosperity.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed to take all the provinces on board over the matter to evolve a joint strategy.

Matters pertaining to relief for small farmers and promotion of agriculture in the country were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on June 8, adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that Rs 50 billion relief announced for agriculture sector would be disbursed soon.

He had said this while talking to a delegation of farmers association led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in capacity of its president.

“We will completely support farmers and will also include their suggestions in the budget,” the finance adviser had said while extending his complete support.

He had said that provision of direct relief to farmers was among the top priority of the government.

