Promotion of art, culture is imperative for development of a civilization: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi here on Saturday said that promotion of art and culture was imperative for development of a civilization, ARY News reported.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of a painting exhibition by eminent artist Jimmy Engineer at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, Dr Arif Alvi said that the government was taking steps to promote art and culture in the country.

He said that new spaces, including galleries, should be created in the country to display pieces of art. Appreciating the art work of Jimmy Engineer, the President said Jimmy Engineer had highlighted important themes in his paintings, including Pakistan movement.

The exhibition will remain open for the general public at Aiwan-e-Sadr for two days.

Read More: CM Buzdar directs to promote cultural heritage of Punjab

Earlier on March 11, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the concerned authorities to expand the scope of cultural activities to the district and tehsil level to promote the rich cultural heritage of the province.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar had directed that Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) to devise a comprehensive plan for promoting regional languages as it would help to promote the rich culture of the province.

Comments

comments