Promotion of business activities govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday said that promotion of manufacturing sector and business activities in the country was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government.

Talking to the representatives of business community in Islamabad, PM Imran stressed the need for effective collaboration between the government and business community to overcome economic difficulties and stabilize the economy.

On the occasion, the traders’ representatives assured the prime minister that business community stood by the government in the process of economic reforms. They extended their full support to the government to carry forward the process.

They also presented recommendations regarding ongoing economic reforms by the government.

Earlier on June 6, President Arif Alvi had assured that the federal government would fully facilitate the investors for flourishing economic activities in the country.

Talking to traders and businessmen who had called on him in Karachi to exchange Eid greetings, the president had said concrete steps were being taken for ease of doing business in the country and results of these policies would soon be visible.

