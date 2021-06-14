No promotion for govt employees refusing vaccination: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday warned that the salaries of those government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus would be stopped, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the information minister said that the government employees will not get promotion unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Urging people to get themselves vaccinated, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the vaccine is an effective weapon for prevention against the deadly virus. He maintained that the provincial government was taking measures to ensure every citizen be vaccinated.

Read More: Sindh education dept decides to stop salaries of unvaccinated staff

Earlier on June 9, Sindh Education and Literacy Department had decided to stop the salaries from July of employees who refused to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

A notification had also been issued in this connection. “All those who have not received vaccination should immediately receipt the same within 2 weeks otherwise their salary for the month of July 2021 can be stopped as per government policy,” the notification had read.

The education department had also directed staff to provide Covid-19 vaccination on attach proforma.

Earlier, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced to stop salaries of government employees who had not yet got themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 from July.

Comments

comments