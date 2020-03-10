Promotion of science and technology among top priorities: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the promotion of science and technology were among the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of UK-based Pakistani scientists, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan underscored the need for modern research and technology in the country.

Paying tribute to those Pakistanis who had proven their mettle in the UK, the prime minister said that they wanted to benefit from their skills for the country’s development.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that the government will provide every possible support for research collaboration among local and international institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of 70 scientists from UK is currently in Pakistan to attend a workshop.

Read More: President stresses on promoting research, science in country

Last year on October 2, President Dr Arif Alvi had underscored the need to focus on promoting research and technology-based knowledge among the students to enable Pakistan to join the ranks of advanced countries.

In a briefing on the COMSATS University by its Rector Dr Raheel Qamar at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, Arif Alvi had emphasised that promotion of education was the top priority of the government.

He had said universities had an important role in human resource development, which ultimately contributed toward the economic progress of the country.

