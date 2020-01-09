Promotion of tourism govt’s top priority: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar has said that promotion of tourism in the country is one of the government’s top priorities, ARY News reported.

Talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday, Asad Umar said that Pakistan has been included in the list of ideal tourist spot of the world.

He said that quality of tourism infrastructure and facilities are vital for promotion of tourism in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar assured Farooq Haider of the federal government’s complete cooperation in development projects in AJK.

He said that work on the development projects under PSDP has been expedited.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan thanked the minister and the federal government for the uplift projects in Kashmir.

Read More: Govt taking steps to promote tourism in GB, AJK: Ali Amin Gandapur

Earlier on January 7, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur had said the federal government is taking concrete steps to promote tourism in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to a delegation of foreign investors in Islamabad, he had said the international investors should invest and get the benefits of huge tourism opportunities in both areas.

Comments

comments