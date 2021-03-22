WATCH: ‘Teacher’s’ pronunciation of Elon Musk will make you laugh out loud

A local ‘teacher’s’ pronunciation of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s name will definitely make you laugh out loud.

In a hilarious video shared on Instagram, a woman named Mrs. Rajeshwari, describes that how ‘Elon Musk’ is pronounced. She gives each word in the English language a desi twist with the pronunciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeshwari (@mrs_rajeshwari)

In the viral video, Rajeshwari, a social media sensation, is talking like a teacher by spelling out the name’s spelling on the blackboard with a stick.

At the end, she hilariously says “Musk Melon” which is actually a fruit! “Meaning Kharbooja.”

The video was widely shared not on Instagram, but on other social media platforms as well.

