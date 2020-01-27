Property, professional Tax in Sindh can be filed till Jan 31: Chawla  

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the last date for filing Property and Professional tax is January 31, ARY News reported on Monday.

No further extension will be given in the deadline, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said in his statement issued here from Karachi.

He urged the defaulters to pay their property and professional tax till January 31, else the properties can be sealed by the officials of the Excise and Taxation department.

He said the staff of his department is available to guide the tax payers in any matter, it could.

Earlier this month, the minister was briefed by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Taxes-I Shabuddin Khatri and Director Taxes-II Iqbal Ahmed Laghari in a meeting held in Karachi.

A massive awareness campaign was also launched through media to invite the attention of the tax payers, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui had said while briefing the participants of the meeting.

Comments

comments