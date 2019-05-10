Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Proscribed outfits barred from collecting donations in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Commissioner of the federal capital has banned all proscribed organizations from collection donations in the city.

According to a notification issued by the DC office, all proscribed outfits which raise funds, in different events in the name of their promotion and welfare works, will not be able to do so from onward.

The ban which was imposed in the light of Article 144, would be in effect from May 9 until next two months, the notification read.

It may be recalled that under the National Action Plan, the Interior Ministry has banned all proscribed organizations while giving their offices under the supervision of Auqaf Department.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Did PML-N ever get IMF deals approved by parliament, questions Marvi Memon

Pakistan

Qureshi terms e-visa facility a big achievement

Pakistan

Data Darbar blast: Investigators arrest four suspects

Pakistan

HSC paper leaks in Hyderabad before exam day


ARY NEWS URDU