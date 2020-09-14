Prosecution fails to produce witnesses in Arshad Pappu murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday heard murder case of Arshad Pappu and two others against Uzair Jan Baloch, the alleged kingpin of Lyari gang war, ARY News reported.

The court expressed its disappointment over the prosecution’s failure to produce witnesses of the case.

The judge ordered to produce the witnesses in the next hearing of the case.

Uzair Baloch has been charged with murdering his rival Arshad Pappu, his brother Arafat and an aide Jumma Shera in 2013.

Five others, former PPP MNA Shahjahan Baloch, Mohammad Yousuf, former SHO Chand Khan Niazi and others have been co-accused in the case.

In an earlier hearing, the accused were indicted in the case in ATC-XVII, however all accused persons pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

The judge summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimonies against the accused persons in the next hearing. However, the prosecution failed to present its witnesses of the case today.

According to the prosecution case, Arshad Pappu with his brother, an aide and his minor son had gone to attend the party of a friend in Defence area of Karachi on the night of March 16, 2013.

Later, the boy returned home around midnight and informed his mother that several men came to the flat in DHA and took away his father and the two others.

The case was registered at the Kalakot police station on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

