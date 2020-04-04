Protection of health professionals from virus top priority: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday reiterated that protection of health professionals from novel coronavirus was the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Zafar Mirza said that the personal protective equipments (PPEs) will be provided to those people serving on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.

He urged the health professionals to promote rational use of the PPEs. The special assistant said that that the government was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He urged the people to turn a deaf to rumors and follow the safety instructions issued by the government to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Read More: YDA demands PPE kits for health workers battling threat of coronavirus

Earlier on March 15, Young Doctors Association (YDA) had demanded personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers embroiled in the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

YDA members had emphasized that such kits were a necessity given the grave dangers associated with the fast-spreading virus which may become lethal.

The association had asked the government to ensure the availability of PPE kits in every major hospital of the country until the threat of coronavirus subsides.

