Protest held in Paris against India’s anti-Kashmir move

PARIS: Like other parts of the world, rallies and protest demonstrations were also held at Eiffel Tower, France to condemn India’s anti-Kashmir move and brutalities in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The air around Eiffel Tower echoed with the slogans of ‘Modi terrorist’ and demonstrators denounced India’s decision to scrap special status of ‘Occupied Kashmir’.

Hundreds of Bangladeshi protesters also took to the streets of Dhaka to protest neighbouring India’s anti-Kashmir move.

In London, a large number of Kashmiri community members held a protest demonstration against scrapping of Article 370 and urged world nation to take notice of blatant violations of UN resolutions on Kashmir by India.

The demonstrators carried banners and placards reading, India implements UN resolutions and vacate Kashmir.

At least six people were martyred and over 100 injured in firing by Indian troops on protesters in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) as curfew and communication blackout continued on the third consecutive day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, despite the strict curfew and heavy deployment of the troops, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla and other parts of the territory to protest against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by India.

Read more: Curfew in IoK enters third day

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters martyring at least six of them and injuring many others.

