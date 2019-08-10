Thousands protest outside Indian Consulate in Birmingham against India’s anti-Kashmir move

BIRMINGHAM: Thousands of Pakistanis and Kashmiris in the United Kingdom held a protest outside the Indian Consulate in Birmingham against India’s anti-Kashmir move and brutalities in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Protesters were shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Earlier, Thousands of Kashmiris have protested against Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir despite a curfew after India stripped the occupied valley of its special status through a presidential decree, a video tweeted by BBC South Asia showed on Saturday.

BBC South Asia Bureau Chief Nicola Careem shared a video on micro-blogging website Twitter showing how people in the Occupied Kashmir are protesting against the Indian move and are bravely facing Indian forces in the region.

Despite government saying reports of protests in Saura were completely fabricated. Thousands marched, police fired on protesters, dozens injured,” wrote Careem while tweeting the video.

Sources also say that thousands of people have staged rallies, despite curfew in the occupied valley, against India for revoking Kashmir’s special status. They were chanting slogans in favor of Pakistan and their right to self-determination.

Read More: Over 45 UK MPs urge UN Chief to take India’s Kashmir move to UNSC

Earlier on Thursday, Rallies and protest demonstrations were also held at Eiffel Tower, France to condemn India’s anti-Kashmir move and brutalities in Occupied Kashmir,

Comments

comments