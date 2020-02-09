Protest held in New York against Indian atrocities in IOK

NEW YORK: A large number of Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Sikhs demonstrated in New York City’s iconic Times Square, against India’s illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters called on the international community to play its role in the implementation of UN resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to Kashmiris, Radio Pakistan reported.

The demonstration, organized by Kashmiri-American Council, was part of a number of activities planned for the week in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carried banners like “Stop Killing Kashmiris, “End the Siege”, “Wake Up, Wake Up: UN”, “Indian forces out of Kashmir” and “Self-determination for Kashmiris”.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in Indian Occupied Kashmir, to mark the 7th martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Afzal Guru.

A large number of personnel of Indian army, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at all important places to prevent anti-India protests in the valley.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other parts of the territory while traffic is off the road.

The leaders and organizations have also called for complete shutdown on Tuesday on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of another prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Comments

comments