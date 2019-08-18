Protest held in New Zealand against India’s anti-Kashmir move

HAMILTON: Hundreds of Pakistanis and Kashmiris took to streets of Hamilton in New Zealand to stage a protest against India’s anti-Kashmir move and brutalities in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Protesters were shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The two members of NZ parliament also participated in the protest.

The authorities continue to impose strict curfew across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 14th consecutive day on Sunday to prevent people from holding demonstrations against India’s move of abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

However, people defied curfew and came out of their houses in Srinagar on Saturday and protested against abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

Several people were injured including six of them critically when the troops used force and fired pellets and bullets on the protesters.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August.

