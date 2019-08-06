Protest held outside Indian High Commission in US against abrogation of Article 370

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of Pakistani, Kashmiri protesters took to the streets in Washington to stage a protest outside the Indian High Commission (IHC) over India’s decision to scrap special status for Kashmir, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Modi government. Several Indian and American students also participated in the protest.

The demonstrators strongly condoned the human right violations in Occupied Kashmir by India.

Rallies and protest demonstrations were held across the country in protest against Indian government’s move to scrap occupied Kashmir of its special status, Radio Pakistan reported.

In AJK, protest demonstration and rallies were held throughout the state to condemn and reject the Indian presidential decree that scraped the special status for disputed Kashmir region.

Protest demonstrations held in Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot and other cities and towns of Azad Kashmir.

In Mirpur Division, rallies were held in which thousands of people carrying banners and placards with slogans in support of freedom struggle of Kashmir.

Read More: Pakistan will follow the ‘Tipu Sultan’ example if India opts for aggression: PM Imran

Rallies were also taken out in Karachi and in Lahore by various organizations to condemn the Indian act to revoke article 370 and 35 regarding the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

A day earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

