Protests erupt in India against Modi’s violation of Kashmiris’ rights

NEW DEHLI: Thousands of sit-in protests were held and effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi burnt at different places in the Indian state of Punjab, denouncing acts of Modi government in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the protesters were stopped by the police from going to Chandigarh for their scheduled rally in solidarity with besieged Kashmiris.

Dozens of activists, including women, from different farmers’ and students’ unions, also arrested in Mohali to prevent the protest march.

These left-leaning groups had drafted a memorandum for Punjab governor V.P. Singh Badnore demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir and the immediate withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

The government’s decision to deter protestors from reaching Mohali, however, backfired with thousands holding sit-in wherever they were stopped. These sit-ins were held mainly in the south of Punjab across Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot, Muktsar, Sangrur, Ferozepur and Barnala districts, besides Mohali and Tarn Taran where protestors also burnt the prime minister’s effigies.

Such protests were held at 23 places in 11 districts after Punjab police thwarted the March to Chandigarh in Mohali.

