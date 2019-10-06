Huge crowd protests Indian brutalities against Kashmiris in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: EU-Pak Friendship Federation Sweden Chapter staged a protest in Stockholm to show solidarity with the oppressed people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of people, including Pakistanis and Kashmir diaspora, the international community (Turkish, Syrian, Morocco, Bengali, African Muslims) and members of different NGOs attended the protest.

The protesters carrying Pakistan and Kashmir flags chanted slogans against the Indian government.

On this occasion, the speakers strongly condemned the Indian move of August 5 to revoke Article 370 and 35 A which granted a special status to the disputed territory.

They said during the last three months continues clampdown by the Modi-RSS led fascist government in Jammu and Kashmir and more than 4,000 people, including local Kashmiri political leadership, remained in custody.

India converted Jammu valley into the world’s biggest open-air jail.

The speakers said the Kashmiris have been demanding their right to self-determination, not charity.

They appealed to the Swedish government, the EU and the UNO for immediate intervention in the Kashmir situation and pressurise Indian government into lifting the curfew and other restrictions.

The protester asked the Swedish government to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council meeting.

