‘I proud of KP govt for taking lead in health programme’: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving universal health coverage to all of its citizens, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said,” I feel proud of our KP govt for taking this lead and hope all other provinces will follow the suit. We are moving to do the same at the federal level.”

This policy is only prevalent in a few developed states & not in the USA. I feel proud of our KP govt for taking this lead & hope all other provinces will follow suit. We are moving to do the same at the federal level. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 20, 2020

“Despite financial problems they have taken a bold step of giving universal health insurance coverage of Rs 1 million per family to all KP-domiciled citizens”

This is in line with our founding father’s vision for Pakistan, the prime minister said, adding that it is a first step towards welfare state.

He said that this policy is only prevalent in a few developed states and not in the United States.

Read More: PM Imran Khan launches Sehat Sahulat Programme for entire KP residents

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents aimed at providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan had congratulated the provincial government for launching the programme and providing health cards to every person in the province.

Comments

comments