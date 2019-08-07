Proud of Kashmiris, their valor and courage in the face of oppression: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari addressing the joint session of the parliament over recent developments in occupied Kashmir lauded the valor and sacrifices made by the Kashmiri’s in their righteous struggle for freedom, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The former president expressing his views on the annexation of Kashmir by tyrannical India opined that he felt immense pride when Kashmiri’s buried their loved ones in Pakistani flags, those who sacrificed their lives for the just struggle for freedom of Kashmir from the clutches of India.

“Kashmiri’s are fearless and their love for Pakistan knows no bound, they take pride in being a part of Pakistan and that is their ultimate wish, to be a part of this country, said Zardari.

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaisar had issued production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique earlier so that they may participate in the assembly session.

Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique are currently in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for investigations over alleged corruption and references against them.

With the issuance of the production orders, Zardari, Khaqan and Rafique were given passage to attend the current ongoing sessions of the National Assembly over the Kashmir issue.

