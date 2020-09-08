Powers, not province, to resolve Karachi woes, says Asad Umar  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has a difference of opinion with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over a separate province of Karachi as they believe in powers for the city rather than it becoming a province, ARY NEWS reported.

“If powers are devolved to the grass-root level in the city then it will witness progress,” he said during ARY NEWS programme 11th Hour.

He, however, said that demanding a separate province was not an unconstitutional demand.

Speaking over Karachi package, the federal minister said that they had formally prepared a draft regarding Karachi package and could reveal its contents if the Sindh government agrees to it.

“The draft carries details of expenditure to be incurred under the Karachi package by both federal and provincial governments,” he said.

He said that they would not give a single penny to the Sindh government under Karachi package and entire funds from the Centre would be utilized by federal institutions.

“We have already approved the Rs130 billion project for Karachi Port Trust related project, which would saw complete elimination of heavy traffic from Karachi roads.”

Speaking regarding local bodies polls, the federal minister said that the Punjab province would likely saw local bodies polls in February 2021.

Asad Umar, however, said that the polls in Sindh should be held after introduction of new local government laws aimed at empowering representatives at grass-root level.

Speaking regarding reservations raised by MQM-P over the appointment of administrators in the province, Asad Umar said that they had blamed that administrators were appointed on ethnic-basis.

MQM-P is our coalition partner and we will consider their reservations seriously,” he said.

