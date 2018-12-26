Provision of best health facilities to patients top priority of govt: CM Buzdar  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that provision of a best healthcare facilities to patients is his mission and added that the health sector will be made exemplary in collaboration with the doctors’ community in the province.

Talking to delegation of doctors, who called on him at his office, Usman Buzdar said that the traditional status quo will have to be broken for providing best treatment to the patients and the government will go to every extent to provide this facility to the patients.

Provision of best treatment facilities to the patients is the first priority of the government, he said and added that different steps are being taken for providing best facilities in hospitals’ as serving the ailing humanity is no less than a virtue.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister assured that no stone will be left unturned for bringing necessary improvements in healthcare system adding that all the stakeholders will have to work jointly in this regard.

He said that doctors’ role with regard to serving the ailing humanity is praiseworthy and added that improving the service- delivery as well as provision of best healthcare facilities to the general public in the nook and corner of the province is the collective responsibility.

Doctors are associated with a noble profession and they have to act as a real benefactor for serving the ailing humanity, he said and added that the way people have elected them for their service, parents and medical institutions have also enabled the doctors for this service.

Comments

comments