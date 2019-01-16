Provision of jobs, housing top priority of PTI govt: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the provision of jobs and housing top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Usman Buzdar said that suitable places were being identified for the construction of houses for the poor and added that the government would fulfill the promises made with the masses.

The chief minister said that Pakistan is heading toward its real destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that the government is fully committed to transform the country as an Islamic welfare state.

He said, “A comprehensive strategy is being implemented to deal with the present-day challenges and reforms have also been made to rectify the system.”

Bringing relief in the lives of the people is the real social revolution and performance of health, education, agriculture and other social sectors is being improved through reforms, reads the statement. The chief minister said that the establishment of a society based on socio-economic justice will fulfill the dream of change.

We will fulfill the expectations of the general public by improving the quality of governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.

