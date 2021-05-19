All set for PS-70 by-election in Badin today

BADIN: All is set to hold a by-election in Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-70 Matli (Badin II) as polling will be held today (Thursday).

The arrangements for the by-polls in the constituency have been finalized by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Presiding officers have been directed that pictures of Form-45 be sent to returning officers in presence of polling agents of contesting candidates.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the ECP has asked the local administration to appoint healthcare staff during the Matli by-election in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process.

The polling would start at 9:00 am and continue without any break to 5:00 pm to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

The seat was fallen vacant due to the death of the PPP’s Bashir Ahmed Halepoto. The People’s Party has awarded a party ticket for the by-election to Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto.

The election commission yesterday served a show-cause notice to JUI candidate Maulana Gul Hassan in the PS-70 Badin constituency over violation of the code of conduct.

The election commission in its notice had said that the JUI candidate in a breach of the election code held a public meeting in his constituency and also hoisted the party flags at electric poles in violation of the election rules.

