PS-86 Dadu By-polls: Violation of ECP’s code of conduct reported

DADU: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct is being violated in the election campaign for PS-86 Dadu By-polls, as members of the Pakistan People’s Party are carrying out the election work in the constituency, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Polling on the vacant seat of the Sindh Assembly from Dadu, PS-86 will be held on November 7, in which Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Saleh Shah will contest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Imdad Leghari.

As per details, Member Sindh Assembly, belonging to Sindh’s ruling party, the PPP, Sajeela Leghari is carrying out door to door election campaign in favor of the party candidate, while she also addressed several corner meetings to gain support for the party candidate in the upcoming by-polls.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also held meetings with the dignitaries of the area in connection with the PS-86 Dadu by-polls.

Read more: 86-point Code of Conduct for general elections issued by ECP

According to the ECP’s code of conduct no minister, MPA, the special assistant cannot take part in the election campaign.

Sindh Assembly’s seat of Juhi (PS-86, Dadu-IV) was vacated due to the death of Ghulam Shah Jilani MPA of Pakistan People’s Party.

Jilani passed away this month at a hospital in Karachi after a protracted illness.

Comments

comments