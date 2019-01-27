PS-94 by-polls: MQM-P candidate leading as per unofficial results

KARACHI: Shortly after polling in by-elections at PS-94 Korangi (Karachi-VI) ended, unofficial results started pouring in, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to initial, unofficial results obtained from 14 polling stations, Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Hashim Raza was leading the vote count by obtaining 1280 votes whereas Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi polled 573 votes.

Earlier in the day, polling started amid tight security at all polling stations in the constituency.

The total registered voters in the constituency are 246, 477, of which 136,808 are male voters and 109, 641 female votes.

As many as 149 polling stations have been set up for PS-94 by-polls, while 16 candidates are contesting for the seat, said the ECP. CCTV cameras have been installed at all the polling stations.

The electoral body on Thursday (January 17) had decided to deploy Army and Rangers personnel in and outside all the polling stations to ensure security and transparency of the polling process.

The seat fell vacant on November 27 after the death of MQM-P MPA Muhammad Wajahat, who was suffering from cancer.

Wajahat had won the seat in the general elections by securing 32,729 votes; however his contender Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) candidate Muhammad Shoaibur Rehman had bagged 14,030 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Fareedullah and Muhajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi’s (MQM-H) candidate Arif Azam ranked third and fourth by bagging 13,636 votes and 10,828 votes, respectively.

Above results are provisional and unofficial. We will update the count as further results arrive.

