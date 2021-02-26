ISLAMABAD: Federal government has released funds of Rs479.23 billion earmarked for development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21, ARY NEWS reported quoting a public document.

According to a document available with ARY NEWS sowing the releases, among the overall funds released under the PSDP, Rs310 billion were provided for projects under various federal ministries.

It shows that Rs 98 billion were released for National Highway Authority (NHA), Rs39.84 billion for NTDC and PEPCO, Rs29.30 billion for Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) development projects.

The federal government released Rs24 billion for the cabinet division’s uplift projects.

Further sharing the funds released for various ministries, it showed that Rs63.97 billion were provided for projects under the ministry for water resources, Rs52.521 billion for finance ministry’s projects, Rs10.78 billion for development projects in the health ministry and Rs 18.80 billion to Railways.

The document showed that Rs 22.48 billion were released to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rs6.46 billion to revenue division and Rs1.20 billion released for development projects under Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

