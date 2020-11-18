Karachi Kings dominated with the bat and ball as they defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets on Tuesday to lift the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL) trophy on 17 Nov. at National Stadium.

An economical spell by left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Waqas and a brilliant knock of unbeaten 63 runs by Babar Azam helped Kings clinch their maiden PSL title, much to fans’ elation.

Supporters of the Karachi Kings team took to social media to celebrate the win, with many celebs also chiming in, lauding the Kings for their thrilling win. Many were even present at the stadium to watch the final, although the stadium was closed off for the public due to the pandemic.

Humayun Saeed, who was present at the stadium with other stars including Aijaz Aslam, Farhan Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, and Bilal Ashraf, took to Twitter to share his excitement as Karachi hit it out of the park to lift the trophy.

“Mubarak ho Karachi walo!” her wrote, proceeding to congratulate the team and President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mr Salman Iqbal, who is also the owner of the team. “Congratulations @salman_ary and the entire team of @karachikingsary. It has indeed been a long wait but totally worth it, Alhamdulillah! Wish @profdeano was also with us tonight,” said Saeed, remembering the late Dean Jones.

Mubarak ho Karachi walo! Congratulations @Salman_ARY and the entire team of @KarachiKingsARY. It has indeed been a long wait but totally worth it, Alhamdulillah! Wish @ProfDeano was also with us tonight pic.twitter.com/hhna8kpC4L — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 17, 2020

Adnan Siddiqui also congratulated the team, tweeting, “All hail the lions of @KarachiKingsARY! Congratulations, champions of #PSL5. Well-deserved win! What a photo finish match! Kept us on the edge throughout.”

All hail the lions of @KarachiKingsARY! Congratulations, champions of #PSL5. Well-deserved win! What a photo finish match! Kept us on the edge throughout. @babarazam258–man on fire! Incredible performance. Your genius has set the bar high for future players. Atta boy! — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 17, 2020

Fakhr-e-Alam, also present at the venue, tweeted, “Congratulations to the champions,” tagging the the official account of the team, Salman Iqbal, star batsmen Babar Azam and Imad Wasim and coach Wasim Akram. “Most of all to the champion up in the skies Dean Jones,” he added, posting a video of the celebratory fireworks at the stadium in Karachi.

Actor Mehwish Hayat also shared her excitement at the Kings’ win. “ thrilling finale to the #HBLPSLV . A well deserved win for the Karachi Kings and a fitting tribute to their late coach, Dean Jones. He would really have been proud today!” she tweeted.

A thrilling finale to the #HBLPSLV . A well deserved win for the Karachi Kings and a fitting tribute to their late coach, Dean Jones. He would really have been proud today! 🏏🏆💙#KarachiKings #KKvLQ #PSL2020Final — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) November 17, 2020

Presenter Zainab Abbas also lauded the boys, sharing that it was a much-deserved win. “Massive congratulations to @KarachiKingsARY and the entire lot, the deserved winners of the #HBLPSLV and that too in their hometown! Deano will surely be proud of you all,” she tweeted.

Massive congratulations to @KarachiKingsARY and the entire lot, the deserved winners of the #HBLPSLV and that too in their hometown! Deano will surely be proud of you all. #HBLPSLV — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 17, 2020

Singer Asim Azhar shared a video of himself celebrating the winning moment at home. “KARACHI KINGS CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!! 💚💚💚💙💙💙💚💚💚💚 YE HAI KARACHI !!!!” he posted excitedly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The PSL 2020 champions have dedicated their victory to their late coach Dean Jones. Congratulations Karachi Kings!

Comments

comments