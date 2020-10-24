Karachi ready to host remaining PSL-5 matches: CM Murad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday Sindh government is ready to hold Pakistan Super League 5 (PSL-5) remaining four matches, originally scheduled in Lahore, ARY News reported.

CM Shah said Karachi welcomes the decision and is all geared up to hold matches here as it did in the past while ensuring the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of all sorts of cooperation at the administration level.

Shah stressed that he hopes COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly adhered to hinting at his concern over the second wave of novel coronavirus with an evident jump in case positivity ratio.

Furthering his stance on how the province feels about matches in its stadium, Shah added Karachi will readily host international matches in the metropolis as well.

On the other hand, earlier today the CM chaired a high-level session to review law and order situation of the province.

The session was attended by the chief secretary, Corps Commander Karachi, IT minister Taimur Talpur, Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Rangers director-general (DG), principal secretary to CM and other senior officers.

During the session, Murad Ali Shah praised the police operation in Katcha areas of Khairpur and Larkana where six bandits including Pathan Narejo and Iqbal Narejo were killed, the two notorious dacoits for which the government announced prize money worth Rs2 million each. The police personnel had also recovered the anti-aircraft gun, two G3 rifles, SMG and a rocket launcher during the operation.

