Coronavirus: Govt confident PSL 5 matches to go ahead as scheduled in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday once again ruled out moving Pakistan Super League season five (PSL 5) games out of Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that PSL 5 matches scheduled in Karachi will continue as planned. He said that the provincial government was taking all necessary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Sindh province.

“There is no change in the schedule of PSL 5 Karachi matches. The situation is under control,” he said in a statement.

The govt had earlier advised that people who recently came from Iran, China and feeling sick should avoid visiting National Stadium Karachi.

Meanwhile, it was decided to install screening machines at entrance gates of National Stadium, while medical teams will be performing duties along with police officials at all 12 entrance and exit gates of the stadium.

Read More: Eight new coronavirus cases surface in Karachi as tally jumps to 16 in Pakistan

Nine new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) surfaced in Karachi on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 13 in Sindh and 16 in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said five of the eight people who tested positive for the disease had flown back from Syria via Doha while the rest had returned from London via Dubai.

Thus far, 16 people have been tested positive for the virus in the country.

Speaking to ARY News, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the people diagnosed with the infection flew back from London and Syria on March 5 or 6.

It must be noted that Karachi will host the remaining PSL 5 matches from March 12 to March 17.

