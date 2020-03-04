Schedule for remaining PSL 5 matches in Karachi unchanged: Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh govt on Wednesday rejected the reports of shifting remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL 5) season five matches from Karachi to other venues amid coronavirus fears, ARY News reported.

According to details, the contact has been made between provincial govt and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in which it was decided to hold remaining matches of PSL 5 in Karachi as per schedule.

Sources said the Sindh government has prepared strategy for the protection of cricket fans coming to watch PSL 5 matches at National Stadium Karachi from the novel coronavirus.

The govt has advised that people who recently came from Iran and feeling sick should avoid visiting National Stadium Karachi.

Meanwhile, it was decided to install screening machines at entrance gates of National Stadium, while medical teams will be performing duties along with police officials at all 12 entrance and exit gates of the stadium.

Read More: PSL has restored cricket in Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

Moreover, the provincial govt has directed spectators to take precautionary measures and enjoy watching PSL 5 matches at the stadium without any fear.

It must be noted that Karachi will host the remaining PSL 5 matches from March 12 t0 March 17. The Sindh govt had confirmed two coronavirus cases in Karachi thus far and both are recovering rapidly.

