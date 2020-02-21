Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PSL 5: Stars celebrate as cricket comes home

PSL 5

Pakistani celebrities rejoice the return of cricket as Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition is being fully played in Pakistan.

PSL 5 glitzy opening ceremony held at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday was attended by many local stars including Mehwish Hayat, Maya Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Bilal Ashraf, singers Asim Azhar and Aima Baig.

Brimming with the patriotism, local stars took to social media to express their delight.

Adnan Siddiqui

Meray Paas Tum Ho fame who was present at the occasion shared a photo with Jameel Baig on Instagram and congratulated the nation on the return of international cricket and PSL in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan

“Nothing like cricket in your own country,” the superstar tweeted.

Humayun Saeed

He said PSL being played in Pakistan is a huge milestone for the country. He extended best wishes to all the teams but hopes Karachi Kings will lift the trophy.

The actor also lauded batsman Azam Khan for his performance that helped Quetta Gladiators emerge victorious in their first match, as well as made his father Moin Khan and everyone proud.

Asim Azhar

“PSL is home. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD!” the singer who was part of the opening ceremony wrote on Instagram along with a picture of him taken at the stadium.

Mawra Hocane

The starlet said it’s exciting to have all PSL 5 matches in Pakistan this year and she will attend as many as she can. She urged people to act as responsible citizens while they enjoy the games.

 

Faysal Qureshi

The Haiwan actor wished best of luck to all the teams participating in the league.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

PSL 2020: Mehwish Hayat says Pakistan is able to host major sporting events

Lifestyle

Shootings, diversity row mar Berlin film fest opening

Lifestyle

Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans’ choir

Lifestyle

Going Viral: Demand for disease-themed movies and games explodes


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close