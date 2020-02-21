PSL 5: Stars celebrate as cricket comes home

Pakistani celebrities rejoice the return of cricket as Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition is being fully played in Pakistan.

PSL 5 glitzy opening ceremony held at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday was attended by many local stars including Mehwish Hayat, Maya Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Bilal Ashraf, singers Asim Azhar and Aima Baig.

Brimming with the patriotism, local stars took to social media to express their delight.

Adnan Siddiqui

Meray Paas Tum Ho fame who was present at the occasion shared a photo with Jameel Baig on Instagram and congratulated the nation on the return of international cricket and PSL in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan

“Nothing like cricket in your own country,” the superstar tweeted.

Nothing like cricket in your own country 🧿💚 #PSLComesHome #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 20, 2020

Humayun Saeed

He said PSL being played in Pakistan is a huge milestone for the country. He extended best wishes to all the teams but hopes Karachi Kings will lift the trophy.

The actor also lauded batsman Azam Khan for his performance that helped Quetta Gladiators emerge victorious in their first match, as well as made his father Moin Khan and everyone proud.

PSL is back & even better with all matches being played in Pakistan! Huge milestone for our country so let's celebrate & have fun!All the best to all teams but @KarachiKingsARY, iss baar trophy jeetni hai! #ISupportKarachiKings @TheRealPCB @thePSLt20 @arydigitalasia @Salman_ARY https://t.co/B6b0jI88GJ — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 19, 2020

Asim Azhar

“PSL is home. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD!” the singer who was part of the opening ceremony wrote on Instagram along with a picture of him taken at the stadium.



Mawra Hocane

The starlet said it’s exciting to have all PSL 5 matches in Pakistan this year and she will attend as many as she can. She urged people to act as responsible citizens while they enjoy the games.

Wohooo! What fun to have all PSL matches in Pakistan this year! Will definitely try to attend as many as I can and so should you! 🤸🏻‍♀️❤️🇵🇰

Remember to be a responsible citizen while you enjoy the games! 💃🏻🕺🏻🌈✨🌟🏏🎾 #PakistanZindabad #PSLV @OfficialPSL — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) February 20, 2020

Faysal Qureshi

The Haiwan actor wished best of luck to all the teams participating in the league.

This time all the matches are going to happen in #Pakistan ,well this is a big achievement #Congratulations @OfficialPSL . All the best #cricketgharayi #PSL2020 — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) February 19, 2020

