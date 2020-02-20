PSL 5 all set to roll into action today with colorful opening ceremony

KARACHI: The fifth-edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 5) is all set to kick off today (Thursday) with a colourful opening ceremony at National Stadium Karachi, ARY News reported.

The league’s first match will be played between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United after a mesmerizing opening ceremony. The match will start at 9:00 pm.

Overall 34 matches will be played between six franchises. The upcoming PSL 5 schedule to take place from February 20 till March 22.

Karachi will host nine matches of the PSL-5 edition. All matches will be played at National Stadium from February 20 to 23 and from March 12 to March 17.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will host 14 matches in this season. Around 8 matches will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the Multan Cricket Stadium will host three HBL PSL 5 matches.

350 artists to perform at PSL opening ceremony

As many as 350 artists will perform at the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League fifth edition. World-renowned artists like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will embellish the ceremony with their breath-taking performances.

Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform HBL PSL 2020’s anthem “Tayyar Hain”.

Security tightened

A total of 10,000 police personnel including the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Special Security Unit (SSU) are deployed to provide security during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches to be played in Karachi

Talking to the ARY NEWS, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Maqsood Memon said that they had prepared a deployment plan for the security of the teams participating in the PSL matches.

“A total of 10,000 Karachi police and reserve personnel will be deployed during the matches,” he said adding that they have apprised the chief secretary Sindh of the entire security plan.

He said that the Rangers and police commandos would jointly secure the PSL teams. “A team of 600 police commandos will be performing their duties during the matches.”

‘Traffic plan issued’

Karachi police department has released its traffic management plan for Karachiites during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches.

PARKING ARRANGEMENTS:

The local administration has finalised arrangements for establishing parking areas for the citizens possessing PSL tickets and original national identity cards. The parking spots are given below:

Federal Urdu University’s ground:

The residents of Karachi’s Central and West districts are advised to park their vehicles – cars and motorcycles – in the university’s ground situated on the left side of Hassan Square area after travelling through the assigned routes – Nipa and Liaquatabad Number 10. The citizens will be provided shuttle bus services to bring them near Expo Centre.

Gareeb Nawaz Football Team Club near Millennium Mall

Another parking area is established for the people coming from East and Malir districts through Drigh Road and Rashid Minhas Road who can park their cars and motorcycles in the mentioned above football ground. The citizens can travel to Bahria University near NSK through shuttle buses.

Expo Center – University Road

The residents of South, Central and West districts; City, Korangi, are advised to travel through Shahrea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Allah Wali Chawrangi, Society Signal to PP Chawrangi, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad Number 10 towards University Road’s Hassan Square to park vehicles inside Expo Center Gate 1. After snap checking, the citizens can enter into NSK from Gate Number 2.

Hassan Square fly-over:

The fly-over will be closed for general public from Liqauatabad which will be diverted to University Road.

New Town:

The roads connecting University Road to New Town intersection towards NSK will be closed for general public which will be diverted from Jail Chawrangi to Shaheed-e-Millat Road or PP Chawrangi. The residents living in adjacent areas of Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital are advised to travel towards New Town police station from where traffic police officials will be deployed to guide them the diversion points.

The traffic police department has also asked citizens to contact on its helpline 1915 or social media platforms for registering their complaints.

