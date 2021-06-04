psl 6 schedule 2021

Web Analytics
The remaining PSL 6 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 24th June, before the Pakistan men’s side’s departure for Manchester from the UAE capital on 25 June.

Date Day Night
9-Jun Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
10-Jun Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
11-Jun Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
12-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
13-Jun Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
14-Jun Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
15-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
16-Jun Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
17-Jun Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
18-Jun Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
19-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
21-Jun Qualifier (1 v 2) Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
22-Jun Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
24-Jun Final

There will be six double-headers – five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on 21 June, when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. These matches will start at 1700 UAE time (1800 PKT time) and 2200 UAE time (2300 PKT time), respectively, while the single-headers will begin at 2000 UAE time (2100 PKT time).

On June 9, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in what will be the 15th match of the tournament.

To make this PSL 6 schedule work in the best interest of the event, players, commercial partners and franchises, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has agreed to delay the departure of the Pakistan men’s side’s players and players support personnel from Abu Dhabi to 25 June.

The side will arrive on Manchester from where they will be transported to Derby for the mandatory room isolation period and training session. The side will move to Cardiff on 6 July where the first One-Day International will be played on 8 July.

