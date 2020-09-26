PSL franchises issue joint statement to explain legal move against PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have issued a joint statement after filing a case against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the Lahore High Court (LHC) over some financial issues.

In the joint statement, the franchises expressed their reservations over the existing financial arrangement and model of PSL.

“We, the six Franchisees of the HBL Pakistan Super League (“PSL”) are committed towards the promotion of cricket in Pakistan and continuing with our ongoing contributions towards rebuilding the international image of Pakistan.”

“While the Franchisees have been dedicated towards realizing the vision and goal of the promotion and development of the sport of cricket and at the same time building a positive image of Pakistan, unfortunately, we have serious reservations with the existing financial arrangement and model of PSL,” the statement said.

“PCB has demonstrated an unwillingness to discuss, deliberate or revise the arrangement in a serious manner forcing the hand of the Franchisees time and again,” the press release stated.

The PSL franchises in a statement said that PSL has been profitable for PCB at a time when they were suffering heavy losses.

“Since the inception of the league, the Franchisees have collectively suffered losses in billions of rupees while the PCB has made billions. In light of the losses suffered by us over the past five seasons and PCB’s constant unwillingness to consider our grievances seriously, all six Franchisees have been constrained to approach the Honorable Lahore High Court against PCB,” the statement added.

The franchises said that they moved Lahore High Court (LHC) after PCB failed in removing their grievances.

“PCB’s disinclination in addressing our grievances has left us with no other alternative but to have the matter decided by the Honourable Court. The petitioners had contended in the Writ Petition that the existing model of PSL both in administrative and contractual sense is contradicting the objects and purpose of promoting cricket in Pakistan which is a statutory mandate of PCB under The Sports (Development & Control) Ordinance 1962,” the press release further stated.

The six franchises, however, expressed their desire to find a workable solution for the betterment of PSL.

“Out of respect for the proceedings before the Honourable Lahore High Court, we shall not be commenting on the same till such time that the matter is pending. We are committed towards finding a workable solution and making PSL a success for everyone involved,” the statement concluded.

