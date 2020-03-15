Karachi Kings set 151-run target against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: Kings set 151-run target with the loss of five wickets against Gladiators during 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 being played at Karachi’s National Stadium, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Cameron Delport became top scorer from his side with 62 runs off 44 balls followed by skipper Babar Azam’s 32 off 34.

Chadwick Walton and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 47 runs with an individual score of 26 and 21 respectively.

Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan failed to perform today and went back to pavilion on the second ball of first over delivered by young pacer Naseem Shah who exhibited brilliant bowling performance by taking two wickets at the cost of only 17 runs in his four-over spell.

Sohail Khan, Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain shared one wicket each.

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Ahmad Shahzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Khurram Manzoor, Naseem Shah, Ben Cutting, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan

