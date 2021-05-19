KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management and the franchise owners have on Wednesday decided to further indefinitely delay the remaining matches of the sixth edition that were initially postponed earlier this year due to Covid incidence in the country after a few players had contracted the virus, ARY News reported citing sources.

In its virtual session held earlier today, ARY News learned that the management and team owners have mutually agreed to heed operational difficulties obstructing the matches as Covid cases and related challenges have yet to be resolved before the league can run smoothly.

They have reportedly decided to wait for 24 hours for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket board to issue the permit for holding remaining matches there, however, if the country doesn’t issue the permit, the matches will be delayed until time unspecified.

According to the sources, the virtual session, amongst Pakistan Cricket Board, PSL management and franchise owners, has come to a conclusion that for now the matches will be called off until the next decision.

READ ALSO: UAE government gives green signal for PSL 6: sources

Earlier it was reported that PCB finally got a green signal from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s government to stage the remaining PSL season 6 in Abu Dhabi in July.

According to the sources then, the UAE government had allowed PCB to stage the remaining PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Comments

comments