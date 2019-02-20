PSL matches: Parking lots to be set up near National Stadium

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner East district Ahmed Ali Siddiqui said on Wednesday that parking lots will be set up in close proximity to the National Stadium, where the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be played next month, to facilitate spectators.

In a statement, he said parking lots set up at a distance from the stadium last year had been done away with as KMC Sports Complex will no longer serve as a parking facility.

He said parking facilities will be provided at the Expo Centre and National Coaching Centre, which are close to the stadium. Besides, there will be three more parking lots along the University Road.

Spectators will be facilitated at parking lots with shuttle service to ferry them to and from the stadium, he said, adding that the arrangements for the PSL matches are being reviewed on a daily basis.

Earlier, on Feb 11, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, the local bodies secretary, the deputy commissioners of all the district municipal corporations (DMCs) and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

They deliberated on a range of issues, including security arrangements, beautification of the city, availability of parking lots, and other related matters to ensure the smooth holding of the PSL matches in the port city.

The minister directed the city administration to finalise all the arrangements for the PSL matches in a timely manner and imposed a month-long ban on road cutting from Feb 17 to March 17.

