ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has said that the decision to ban spectators during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches played in Karachi was taken with the consultation of the Sindh government, ARY NEWS reported.

A human life is more important than the cricket, he said adding that they were yet to decide on the transfer of matches from Karachi to other venue.

Such decisions have been taken worldwide due to the outbreak of coronavirus, he said adding that they consulted on the decision with the Sindh government.

He further announced that more decision are to come in next 24 hours. He also said that no decision is taken on the series to be played against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed also lauded the decision to ban spectators during the PSL matches to be played in Karachi.

“The arrangements taken today at National Stadium Karachi are exemplary,” he said adding that preventives measures are being adopted worldwide to stop the outbreak of the virus, already declared pandemic from World Health Organization (WHO).

He aslo asked the Sindh government to refrain from giving irresponsible remarks on the matter and said that no politics should be played on the matter of public importance.

“The federal and provincial governments are working together to deal with the current situation,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government on Thursday imposed a ban on spectators in cricket stadium during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches to be played in Karachi amid fears of coronavirus.

The directives were issued by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, saying that spectators will only be allowed during today’s match, whereas, the upcoming matches will be held in a closed stadium.

CM Shah said the provincial government is hosting PSL matches in Karachi but they cannot risk lives of their citizens due to spread of coronavirus. He announced that people will not be allowed to spectate tomorrow’s match in National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

