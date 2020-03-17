LAHORE: Amid coronavirus threat, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5, ARY News reported.

The PCB in an announcement said, the knockout matches of PSL, scheduled to be played today in Lahore and the final, tomorrow, now will be rescheduled.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT#HBLPSLV postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course. — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 17, 2020

The decision has been taken in the wake of players safety. Meanwhile, the departure of international players will also start from today, the sources privy to the development said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced to organise remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 behind closed doors in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium due to fears of coronavirus.

The cricket board had made the announcement over directives of the Punjab government in view of prevention measures being taken for the health of the citizens.

It may be noted that so far 184 cases of the deadly virus have been reported in Pakistan.

