PSL song ‘Mela Loot Liya’ to be released shortly: Ali Zafar   

Famous singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar is all set to release his much anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 5 song “Mela Loot Liya” in few hours on Suday.

The singer conveyed this to all his fans via a video log on his Twitter feed, saying that wait for the PSL song is over as Sunday has come up with the new song which would be released soon.

Sunday aa gaya. Aur aanay vaala hai “Mela Loot Liya”. Final version ka wait kero. #MelaLootLiya #bhaeehazirhai pic.twitter.com/evNfZUZGN4 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 1, 2020



“What a Sunday is this with sun shining overhead and birds murmuring and spring season all round!” he said adding that another thing is in the offing and that is the promised video-referring to the new PSL song.

Ali Zafar credited the masses for extending him an immense support that allowed him to prepare a video within a short span of six-days. “It all happened due to the love and passion of the people,” he said.

He also extended apology towards his fans for not including some of their video logs in his song and said that it was not possible to go through all of them due to the short span of time.

“Keep waiting for Mela Loot Liya to be released very soon,” an enthusiastic Ali Zafar said at the end of his video message.

It is pertinent to mention here that the star, who has sung PSL anthems for previous editions, decided to release a new unofficial PSL song due to public demand.

Many social media users’ were of the view that Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem was far better than the current anthem Tayyar Hain.

Meanwhile, Junoon singer Ali Azmat who featured in PSL 5’s official anthem has said that he is not only supportive of Zafar releasing a new song but will also participate by sending his dance moves for the video.

