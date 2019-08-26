PSM to be turned into a profit-earning entity, Soomro tells PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro here on Monday vowed to turn Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) into a profit-earning entity, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Soomro apprise the premier about the performance of PSL, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other organizations.

He said that they would not privatize PSL and added that they devised a comprehensive plan to revive the mill.

Over all political situation in Sindh, economic situation, K-Electric and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Earlier on August 23, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said Pakistan Steel Mills’ revival was one of the incumbent government’s main priority.

He was chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of PSM. The adviser had briefed on issues being faced by PSM and the progress thus far made towards its revival.

He had emphasised the need to revive PSM saying the national exchequer has already incurred huge losses due to its abysmal condition and a serious effort is required to ensure that it operates as an efficient and profitable organisation.

Mr Dawood had said a transparent process would encourage healthy competition and ensure that the most viable option is utilised for the revival of PSM.

