PSO donates Rs50mn to PM’s Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Wednesday contributed 50 million rupees in Corona Relief Fund established by the prime minister to fight the pandemic, ARY News reported.

A two-member delegation of PSO, comprising Managing Director and CEO Syed Muhammad Talha and Chairman Board Zafarul Islam Usmani, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and handed over the cheque to him.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan lauded the spirit shown by the officials of PSO for the relief fund. Sources said that PSO has spend over Rs70 million thus far to mitigate the sufferings of the poor amid coronavirus outbreak.

Read More: ‘Rs3 billion deposited in PM’s Corona Relief Fund’

Earlier on May 1, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan had said that Rs3.022 billion had been deposited in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Corona Relief Fund.

In a tweet, Faisal Javed Khan had said that citizens had so far deposited donations amounting to Rs3 billion in PM’ Corona Relief Fund so far. “Hats off to generosity of Pakistanis for contributing towards this great cause,” he had added.

PM Imran Khan had announced the establishment of corona relief fund on March 27 in order to to provide relief to the people amid coronavirus crisis.

